Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Republic Party Delegation Engages Zimbabwean Ambassador Over Xenophobic Attacks

5 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Tuesday held a meeting with Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi in Pretoria over a myriad of challenges facing Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country, including recent xenophobic attacks.

The meeting follows last month's brutal killing of a Zimbabwean man, Elvis Nyathi, in Diepsloot by alleged South Africans, who demanded his passport or identity card, of which he had none.

Similar cases are also reportedly on the rise in the country.

Velile Moyo, MRP spokesperson, confirmed the meeting to NewZimbabwe.com.

"The MRP delegation who met with Ambassador Hamadziripi included myself, our national secretary of foreign affairs, Alphous Fuyana, the party's South African charter chairperson, Bhekinhlalo Ndlovu and party member, Milton Mahlangu, who is based in South Africa," said Moyo.

"The meeting was motivated by realisation that Zimbabweans are now the most affected people when it comes to the xenophobic attacks because our people have made South Africa their home."

Moyo said the MRP delegation and the Zimbabwean ambassador discussed several issues that centred on protection measures that can be put in place to ensure the security of undocumented Zimbabweans living in South Africa.

"We also discussed protection assurance of one of the witnesses, the widow of Elvis, Mrs Nyathi, and we sought assurance that justice will be seen for the victim under the South African government in the trial and identification parade of the people who killed him," he said.

"We also spoke about mediation and facilitation for mostly undocumented people to get reparation certificates, asking the embassy to speed up these.

"We also touched on political engagements, highlighting the ongoing marginalisation and displacement that has forced victims to be refugees in South Africa."

