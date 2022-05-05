Malawi: Undule Faults Nankhumwa's 14-Day Ultimatum on Chakwera to Fix Economic Problems

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has accused Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region and Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa, of being a hypocrite for giving President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera14 days to correct the current national economic challenges.

Mwakasungula, in an interview with Nyasa Times on Wednesday, described the ultimatum misplaced, out of order and call for chaos.

"It is not a secret that the country is going through challenges due to a number of uncontrolled factors, but these challenges will not be solved by giving ultimatums or threats. It is therefore strange that Honourable Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition, who is very much conversant with channels of engagement in helping finding solutions to the current challenges, has opted for political rallies to give ultimatums instead of solutions," he said.

The renowned human rights and governance expert further stated that giving ultimatums or threats will and cannot help solve the problems Malawi is currently facing as a nation.

Mwakasungula urged the Leader of Opposition and the entire opposition to strive to engage the President and his government in order to discuss proposals for the betterment of our country.

"The opposition must avoid political podiums by giving false hopes to Malawians as alternatives to the current challenges. The focus now must be on developing our country collectively and leave political campaigns for 2025. What is so amazing is: how can DPP two years down the line after getting out of power have now the best solutions for the problems this country?

"Secondly can a political party which is going through leadership division, bickering and fighting have the country at heart? How can DPP be an alternative to the country's problems when currently are leaderless?" he asked.

He added: "First the Leader of Opposition must focus on uniting the DPP as a party before giving ultimatums and threats as DDP can not and will not be an alternative to the current problems when the party is struggling with leadership fights, bickering and divisions within.

"The opposition must remember also that Tonse Alliance government was democratically elected and it is paramount to respect our democratic benchmarks for peace and consolidation of our democracy. Therefore, calling for ultimatums and threats is calling for chaos and anarchy, which is unacceptable and must not be allowed and tolerated."

Mwakasungula also advised Nankhumwa to act and speak as Leader of Opposition and not as some leaders of civil society groupings who have been calling for ultimatum's day and night with no direction.

He said the wise move the Leader of Opposition can do is to engage genuinely with the government and collectively find solutions for the problems we are facing as a country.

"Daily politics, blame games and threats will not help our country," he warned.