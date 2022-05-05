Malawi: Digital Marketing Guru to Drill Malawian Marketers

Celebrated digital marketing guru, John Lyons will on May 11th 2022 drill Malawian marketers on creative digital marketing.

The webinar will be hosted by the Institute of Marketing in Malawi as part of its member value addition drive.

Institute of Marketing in Malawi Public Relations Director, George Damson said Malawians will appreciate that the world has largely gone digital and marketing as a discipline is at the forefront of this digital drive.

"Things around us are changing at a very rapid pace and in that respect we always need to be abreast with what is happening in our industry. It is against this background that we have engaged John Lyons to share with Malawian marketers best practices on digital marketing given his track record," said Damson.

He said, the webinar is free for registered members of IMM and is open to none-members at a small fee of MK 10,000.00.

Digital marketing experts do not come bigger than John Lyons who has over 20 years experience in digital marketing. John founded digital agency Egovision in 1998 until its acquisition in 2008 and went on to become Managing director for global digital promotions agency Brandmovers.

He currently is an independent digital marketing consultant and is a frequent speaker at digital and social media industry events across the UK.

John has lectured at Masters level at London South Bank University and worked with iconic brands on digital strategy such as Manchester United, Sainsbury's, the BBC among others. He has won awards such as IPM Silver, Davey & OMMA Award for digital marketing among others