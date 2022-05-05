Nigeria: PDP Postpones LG Congresses

The PDP also declared the three-man ad hoc delegate congress in Ebonyi as null and void.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of the party's Local Government Congress to elect one LGA National delegate earlier scheduled for Thursday.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Wednesday, said a new date for the LGA Congress would be announced.

Mr Ologunagba said the NWC regretted any inconveniences the postponement might have caused.

He advised all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party across the country to take note.

Similarly, the party declared the three-man ad hoc delegate congress in Ebonyi as null and void, saying the congress would hold on May 5.

Mr Ologunagba said the attention of the NWC had been drawn to reports of purported conduct of a three-man ad hoc delegate congress in Ebonyi on, Wednesday.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the said 3-man ad hoc delegate congress in Ebonyi on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, is by law, null and void and as such unrecognised.

"This is because such congress is by law, subject to be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which in this case, is not available to monitor the exercise.

"Based on the unavailability of INEC to monitor the exercise, the NWC rescheduled the conduct of the 3-man ad hoc delegates congress in Ebonyi for Thursday, May 5."

Mr Ologunagba advised all members of the party in Ebonyi to discountenance any exercise conducted on Wednesday as the PDP three-man ad hoc delegates' congress in the state would hold on Thursday.

(NAN)