Nigeria: APC Extends Sale of Forms

The deadline for the sale of forms for all elective offices was extended from May 6 to May 10.

Nigeria's ruling party, the APC, has extended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for all elective positions.

The party also changed the date for Congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates, which will hold from May 12 to 14.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had fixed May 6 as the deadline for sale of forms and submission was set for May 10.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, on Wednesday, the party disclosed that the sale of forms will now close on May 10.

Mr Morka said the revised timetable was issued by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, with May 11 being the new deadline for submission.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) had transferred its decision-making powers to the NWC led by Abdulahi Adamu.

It appears the NWC is exercising its power in view of the interruption due to the Eid Fitr holiday.

NEC, at its meeting last month, fixed N100 million for the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms, N50 million for governorship, N20 milion for senate and N10 million for the House of Representatives. It also fixed N2.5 million for State House of Assembly forms.

It had fixed April 23 to commence the sale of the forms but later extended it.

Prominent aspirants who have obtained the forms include a former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka and former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.