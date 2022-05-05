Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Killing, Beheading of Soldiers in Imo, Says Act Is Barbaric, Unacceptable

The soldiers were beheaded after being shot by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army, the families of Audu Linus, a master warrant officer, and his partner, Gloria Mathew, a private, who were brutally murdered by terrorists in Imo State recently.

The deceased soldiers were beheaded after being shot by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday, as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

The corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said he joined fellow citizens in expressing deep sense of shock over the unfortunate incident.

Mr Buhari, who condemned the barbarism of the perpetrators of the incident and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, described it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

He, therefore, directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of the barbaric acts and bring them to justice.

The president also called on all communities, regional and national leaders to "speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident".

(NAN)