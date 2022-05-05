Tanzania: Samia Hints On 800,000 Job Opportunities

TANZANIA is likely to create 800,000 job opportunities for the youth upon effective execution of some Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) that were signed recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said.

The agreements were signed during President Samia's recent foreign trips to the United States (US), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the European Union (EU).

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station Uhai TV aired on Wednesday, President Samia said the country is set to benefit greatly from her foreign trips.

"Upon effective implementation of the agreements signed in the US, Tanzania will be able to create around 300,000 employment opportunities with the youth grabbing the lion share," said President Samia, as she was interviewed by Chief Executive Officer of Azam Media Limited, Tido Mhando.

During her trip to the US, President Samia witnessed the signing of seven agreements worth 5.04billion US dollars (11.58tri/-) for business projects to be implemented in Tanzania by US investors on agriculture, tourism, trade and other sectors of the economy.

President Samia also signed letters of intent and announcements to initiate negotiations on investment, trade and business relations between US companies and Tanzania in Washing- ton DC.

Other projects targeted maximization of value chain activities within the Northern Circuit of Tanzanian's tourism sites by modernising them, promoting, offer services and diversification of their products.

"Moreover, during the trip to the UAE, Tanzania signed agreements whose effective imple- mentation will end up creating 500,000 jobs-being part of efforts to address unemployment among youth in the country," said President Samia.

In February this year, the country signed 36 MoUs valued at 7.49 billion US dollars (about 17.4tri/-) during the Expo Dubai 2020 in the UAE. Of the 36 MoUs, 12 were signed by government public institutions, 23 were between private businesses from the two sides and one by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

The signing ceremony was graced by President Samia and attended by over 400 members of business communities from Tanzania and UAE.

According to the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, the signing of the MoUs testified the two coun- tries' commitment to continue strengthening and promoting economic ties.

During the interview, Presi- dent Samia said the government has other initiatives to address youth unemployment by constructing modern Vocational Training Colleges across the country.

"Unemployment is a global challenge, here in Tanzania statistics show that 16 per cent of all the youth have no economic activity to earn them income," she said.

She said the colleges will be used to produce well-skilled youth to be absorbed in the Kigamboni industrial city and other industrial parks to be con- structed across the country.

"The government will also construct the largest college of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the country, which will mainly focus on re- search and innovation," she said.