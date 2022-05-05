Tanzania: Govt - Crackdown On Fake Liquor Coming

DEPUTY Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Exaud Kigahe plans to engage Fair Competition Commission (FCC) in a crackdown on dealers of counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

Mr Kigahe, who was speaking here during the inauguration of Mati Super Brands Limited ad- ministration block and the launch of Tanzanite Premium Vodka, said that some unscrupulous business operators were recycling used bottles from legit players to package their substandard prod- ucts.

This, according to the Depu- ty Minister was not only hurting consumers but also damaging legitimate brewers and distillers.

"Our ultimate goal is to cre- ate a level playing field among all players in the business, however this cannot be achieved when we have counterfeit products returning to the shelves," explained Mr Kigahe.

The Deputy Minister challenged such operators to stop do- ing business in hiding, but strive to formalize their ventures to earn trust and amass profit in the market.

"The onus is on the private sector itself because the government is very committed to bring in more investors to Manyara Re- gion," he said.

While assuring regional investors on government's plan of improving the packaging industry, the deputy reiterated his ministry's plan of deploying FCC officials with a view of flushing out unscrupulous liquor operators.

He further assured local investors that the government will continue addressing barriers that have for some time been impeding conducive business environment in the country.

In his earlier remarks, Mati Super Brands Group Managing Director David Mulokozi informed the Deputy Minister that the firm had offered employment opportunities to 216 youth in the region.

According to Mr Mulokozi, the Manyara based firm started operations in 2018 and has a capacity of producing between 6,000 and 7,200 liters of liquor daily, which equates to 1,900,000 liters annually.

"The success notwithstand- ing, we are still grappling with the proliferation of counterfeit products," observed Mr Mulokozi.