Tanzania: Land Formalization Reduces Land Disputes in Bahi District

LAND formalization and issuance of customary titles have significantly resolved land disputes in Msisi and Makanda villages in Bahi district of Dodoma region.

The move is also expected to increase the employment opportunities in the two villages, something which could bring prosperity and improve welfare among the villagers.

This was said by the Minister of State in President's Office (Public Service and Good Gov- ernance), Ms Jenista Mhagama, during her working visit at Bahi to, among other activities, to lay the foundation stone for the Msisi and Makanda villages' offices built through Property and Business Formalization for Tanzania programme (MKURABITA) in the areas.

The minister noted that the land formalization in Bahi district will enable keeping better record that will help eliminate land disputes between farmers and pastoralists or individuals, adding that the government works hard to ensure that the formalization to eliminate existing land disputes.

Ms Mhagama hinted that the move will open the door for easy access to loans since the title deeds give them the opportunity to access loans from financial institutions to run their agricultural activities and the entrepreneurship to sustain their families.

She elaborated that the move will also have significant benefits in increasing the revenue of Bahi District Council and the national revenues as well.

"Formalization has con- sidered gender parity, so it has eliminated gender-based violence against women and girl children who did not have a right to own land," she insisted.

For his part, MKURABITA Coordinator, Dr Seraphia Mgembe, said his office had spent a very short time to survey 1483 farms in Msisi Village in Bahi District and added that the survey was possible because the villagers have provided adequate cooperation.

Dr Mgembe said that the citizens who received the certificates could now use the documents to apply for loans for running their agricultural and entrepreneurial activities to improve their livelihoods.