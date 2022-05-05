Tanzania: Morogoro Records Success in Routine Immunisation

MOROGORO Region has improved its routine immunisation performance, following a number of initiatives undertaken by the regional authorities and develop- ment partners.

The Regional Medical Officer Dr Ukio Kusirye said on Monday that the region was lagging behind in routine immunisation due to number of factors among others, geographical barriers, limited human and financial resources as well as lack of public awareness on the importance of childhood vaccines.

He said, the implementation of the Momentum Country and Global Leadership project especially in districts which has low immunization standards has helped a lot to improve the regional performance.

The MCGL project funded by USAID was implemented by an International Non-Governmental Organization Jhpiego in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and President's Office - Regional Administration and Lo- cal Government.

"Our region has recorded suc- cess within one year of the project implementation because it is now among the top five regions which are performing well in routine im- munization," he noted.

Dr Kusirye added that, the project has been beneficial to the region because it helped to fast- track implementation of various programs aimed at reaching more children, who are eligible for vaccination.

He detailed that, the project was implemented in five districts of Kilosa, Morogoro, Ifakara, Mvomero and Kilombero in different phases.

"This project has supported ongoing efforts by speeding the process... in addition to boost- ing children immune, it has also helped to identify areas which need more attention to ensure that all children are reached with im- munization services," he saidRegional Immunisation and Vaccination Officer Dr Masum- buko Igembya said that through the project they managed to identify children, who missed routine vaccines and those who didn't complete the full vaccine schedule.

He explained that through the Periodic Intensification Routine Immunisation, which was imple- mented between April and May last year in Kilosa and Morogoro District councils a total of 7,954 children, who either missed child- hood vaccines or didn't complete the immunization schedule were identified and 7,208 were vaccinated.

"These statistics helped to improve immunization perfor- mance in the two districts, where in Morogoro District the perfor- mance rate increased from 63 per cent to 80 per cent," he said.

He further said that the region also implemented another program to ensure that all children are vaccinated.

Dubbed Reach Every Child (REC) the programme was implemented in two district councils of Mvomero and Ifakara, where by a total of 4,742 children were identified of who 4,346 were vac- cinated.

He said that, during the execution of the project, they conducted training to health care workers on proper storage of vaccines, how to implement the strategies and community health workers (CHW) were trained on how to identify the children at the household level.