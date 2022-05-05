Tanzania: Zanzibar, Sri Lanka Plan to Set Up Fish Processing Plant

THE Sri Lanka's firm 'Hairu Group of Companies (HGC)' in partnership with Zanzibar Fisheries Company (ZAFICO) is set to build a fish processing plant in Unguja North coastal area of Mkokotoni, Fungurefu that will result in creating at least 450 direct jobs and also boost the Isles economy.

ZAFICO Managing Director, Mr Ameir Haidar Mshenga and Mr Zainulabdeen Mohammed Hairu from HGC signed an agreement at the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries here, to establish the factory, expecting huge development in the Isles Blue Economy Agenda.

"We should celebrate be- cause this is a milestone in the Blue Economy plan contained in the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2020/2025 election manifesto, and the government's development plans," said the Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Suleiman Masoud Makame.

During the signing ceremony at Maisara area in the city, the minister said President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has been working tirelessly to find ways of developing opportunities available under the blue economy for a stronger economy in the future.

The minister said that the success of the project will boost the economy of Zanzibar and upgrade the livelihood of the people of Zanzibar.

"I urge people and other re- spective institutions to support the project to achieve our goals. Hairu Group of Companies, in partnership with ZAFICO, are committed to build, own and op- erate the proposed state-of-the-art facilities that will usher in further economic and social development in Zanzibar," Mr Mshenga said.

HGC Director General Mr Mohamed said at the project sign- ing ceremony: "We pledge to utilise our knowledge, involvement and expertise in the fisheries, boat manufacturing and construction sector over the past thirty years towards this cause."

Mr Hairu explained that as a major component of this project, the boat building and maintenance services will be the backbone of the Blue Economy and fisheries sector in the country, and also serve tourism, maritime affairs, maritime security, maritime transport and research sectors.

He said that the multimillion US dollars' project workforce of Zanzibar will be trained in Sri Lanka and locally in order to develop the technical and professional skills required for boat building and maintenance.

"To begin with, six people from Zanzibar will be trained in Sri Lanka," he said.