Tanzania: Precision Air to Be Official Carrier of Karibu-Kilifair 2022

PRECISION Air announced on Wednesday it is the official airline sponsor of the international tourism trade fair 'Karibu Kilifair 2022,' slated for next month in Arusha.

Precision Air Marketing and Corporate Communica- tions Manager, Hilary Mremi said in Dar es Salaam that they were proud to be part of the international tourism fair to be held from 3rd to 5th in June in Arusha city.

"We are excited that once again we are part of this crucial event for our tourism, as one of the key players of tourism in the country we feel obliged to sup- port these kinds of initiatives," he said.

Karibu Kilifair will be held this year after it was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected to attract exhibitors from the East Africa and buyers from in- ternational markets.

Tourism an important foreign exchange earner and provider of jobs and business opportunities for Tanzania is steadily recovering from the im- pacts Covid-19 pandemic.

It is set to receive a massive boost from the Royal Tour doc- umentary starred and launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the New York, Los Angeles in the US and lately in Arusha last month.

"We believe through this sponsorship to the Karibu-Kili- fair we will be supporting our President Samia efforts to market our country to the world," he said.

Karibu-Kilifair is a combination of two exhibition events Karibu fair and Kilifair that will bring together more than 450 exhibitors from all over East Africa, more than 600 international buyers from all over the world and more than 7,000 visitors for the three days.

This year's event will take place at Magereza grounds op- posite Arusha Airport, he said.

KILIFAIR Promotion Company Dominic Shoo said the event is aiming at creating business and making tourism stakeholders meet after long Covid-19 struggles.

This year's event has pulled a huge interest from stakehold- ers which show that people are eager to promote their business- es more than ever.

"We are very grateful for Precision Air support, it is through such partnerships our event has been a success," said Mr Shoo.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) airline operates scheduled flights from its main hub Dar es Salaam to Arusha, Bukoba, Dodoma, Kahama, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Mtwara, Tabora, Mwanza, Se- ronera (Serengeti) Zanzibar and Nairobi in Kenya.