Tanzania: Pmo Calls On Public to Look After People With Disabilities

PERMANENT Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and People with Disabilities), Professor Jamal Katundu has appealed to the public to take care of the people with disabilities, arguing that the group has important role in contributing to the national development.

Prof Katundu made the plea on Tuesday when he celebrated Eid al-Fitr with staff of Yombo Technical College for People with Disabilities in Dar es Salaam.

"Let me call upon the members of the public to spend part of their time with people with disabilities in order to give them encouragement to continue contributing to national development," he said.

He added that the government continues fulfilling its responsibilities of serving all Tanzanians regardless of their situation.

"This is why we have decided to be together with youth with disabilities who students of this college," the minister stated.

The college is part of gov- ernment's centres established in different parts to impart knowledge to youth with disabilities, including deaf, physically impaired and so on.

Prof Katundu said the government has started doing improvements in infrastructures in such colleges countrywide in order to enable the group get skills that would make them fully participate in income gen- erating activities.

During his visit to the col- lege, the permanent secretary was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), Ms Khadija Mwenda, who stated that the authority coordinated the visit of the permanent secretary for the aim of giving encouragement to the students with disabilities.

"We have come here be- cause we recognize that this group (people with disabilities) is part of the public and they always stay with their guardians only," she said.

Acting principal of the college, Ms Mariam Chelangwa, thanked the delegation which visited the college for ongoing efforts meant to enable the col- lege to fulfill its duties effectively.