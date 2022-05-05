Zimbabwe: Cop Dies in Freak Roof Incident

A Beitbridge-based police officer fell off a rooftop and died while grabbing a thief who was trying to steal solar panels.

Soon after the incident, the thief committed suicide while in detention at the local police station.

The police officer, who sustained critical head injuries, was pronounced dead upon admission at the Beitbridge District Hospital.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the fall occurred in Kwalu 1 suburb and said the matter was now under investigation.

"We confirm the death of a police officer and a suspected solar panels thief in Beitbridge on Tuesday evening," he said.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspected thief was spotted on a rooftop by members of the community while attempting to steal solar panels at the property.

"Our police officers then swiftly reacted to the call and upon arrival one of the police officers tried to apprehend the suspect. They both fell to the ground and the police officer sustained critical injuries and died at the local hospital."

Asst Comm Nyathi said the solar panels thief was taken to the Beitbridge main police station.

He was detained in a cell with three other people who had been arrested for different offences and he later committed suicide.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigators had since interviewed the three cellmates about the suicide.

"This is an unfortunate incident and full investigations are now underway," he said. "We cannot release the names of the deceased at this stage."

The property owner, Ms Marian Mbedzi, said she was still shaken by the incident which occurred in the presence of her children aged seven and 11 years.

She said they had received counselling from neighbours and her extended family members.

"I am still shocked," said Ms Mbedzi. "This is a frightening experience for me and my children. However, we are getting moral support from neighbours and the family."

The use of solar energy has become common in new suburbs around Beitbridge town, where ZESA has been grappling to service the area.

It is estimated that there are over 3 000 properties in the newly built areas, where residents have to make use of solar energy and also sink their own boreholes and use septic tanks.

As a result, thefts of solar panels and related accessories have become a perennial headache for residents.

Beitbridge town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola, said recently that the municipality had completed connecting 500 properties in the newly built-up suburbs to water and sewer reticulation facilities and was mobilising more resources to connect all the outstanding properties to water and sewer reticulation in a phased programme.