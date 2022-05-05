Zimbabwe: Measures in Place to Curb Covid-19 Surge

Cabinet considered Zimbabwe's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the report on the procurement and roll-out of vaccines, which was presented by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable CGDN Chiwenga as Chairpersons of the Ministers National Committee.

Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that as at 3rd of May, 2022, Zimbabwe's cumulative Covid-19 positive cases had reached 247 990, with 241 861 recoveries and 5 479 deaths. The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 740 active cases having been recorded.

The overall number of new cases increased during the week, with 437 cases recorded, compared to 276 the previous week and reflecting a 58 percent increase. An average of 63 new cases were reported per day, compared to 40 the previous week. The country's Covid-19 hospital bed occupancy rate increased slightly from 1.0 percent last week to 1,6 percent, with no Intensive Care Unit admissions countrywide.

On the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, Cabinet is informing the nation that remarkable progress has been witnessed since the launch of the campaign a month ago, with over two million vaccine doses already administered. The cumulative numbers of vaccinations since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 have now reached 5 869 893 and 3 683 973 for the first and second doses, respectively, and 604 860 for the third dose.

Preparations for phase two of the national vaccination campaign blitz continued during the week. Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution are strengthening communication on the need for all eligible people, including religious leaders and their followers to get vaccinated.

In conclusion, Cabinet advises that in light of the 58 percent increase in the number of new cases the country recorded during the current week, coupled with a massive increase in the number of cases recorded by our neighbour South Africa the last seven days, there is need to protect the country against the negative impact of a surge in cases. Accordingly, the country needs to exercise the following cautionary measures:-

To avoid further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions for now and remain vigilant;

That all provinces prioritize Phase two of the vaccination campaign blitz scheduled to kick off on 3rd May 2022;

That risk communication and community engagement be strengthened with a focus on adherence to all prevention measures; and

That there be strict enforcement of all Covid-19 regulations throughout the country including at the ports of entry.

2022 WINTER WHEAT PRE-PLANTING PRODUCER PRICE

Cabinet received the 2022 Winter Wheat Pre-Planting Producer Priceas presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Hon. Dr. A. J Masuka.

Cabinet advises that the geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe coupled with Covid-19 pandemic are weighing heavily on the logistical and financial aspects of commodity supply chains and this is affecting fuel, fertilizers and wheat supply systems, including the price determination mechanisms. Cabinet notes that the pre-planting producer price should be pegged at a level that will motivate farmers to plant additional hectarages of wheat. The nation is informed that Cabinet approved as follows:

That the winter wheat pre-planting price for ordinary grade of wheat be set at $155 000 per tonne;

That the winter wheat pre-planting price for premium grade of wheat be set at $170 500 per tonne; and

That all wheat commodity off-takers should participate in the funding of at least 40 percent of their wheat annual requirements and their access to foreign currency in the auction system should be linked to their relative production levels prorated to the 40 percent target

REPORT ON THE 2022 SECOND ROUND CROP AND LIVESTOCK ASSESSMENT

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement presented the 2021/22 Second Round Crop and Livestock Assessment Report, which was adopted by Cabinet.

Government wishes to inform the nation that the 2021/22 agricultural season was characterised by the late start of the rains which were received in the last week of December 2021. Rainfall distribution was poor in both space and time. This late onset of the rains caused late plantings, which were later affected by the prolonged dry spell. Some farmers were also forced to make several re-plantings as a result of poor crop establishment and the false start to the season. Late rains were received in April 2022, and the impact of these late rains have not yet been captured. The rains came at a time when the majority of the early planted crops had been affected by the dry spell. Highlights of the crop output projections are as follows:

Maize production is estimated at 1 557 914 tonnes, which is 43 percent lower than the 2 717 171 tonnes which were produced in the 2020/2021 season;

Traditional grains production is projected at 194 100 tonnes, which is 44 percent less than the 347 968 tonnes output of the previous season;

The total cereal production projection is 1 752 014 tonnes, against a national cereal requirement of 2 267 599 tonnes (1 817 599 tonnes for human consumption and 450 000 tonnes for livestock);

Cotton production is estimated at 116 521 tonnes in the 2021/2022 season, which is a 41 percent increase from the 195 991 tonnes in the2020/2021season;

Tobacco production is estimated to decrease by 8 percent to 183 725 tonnes from 200 245 tonnes in 2020/2021 season;

Soyabean production is expected to increase by 15 percent to 82 028 tonnes;

Rice production is estimated to increase by 15 percent from 468 tonnes in the 2020/21 season to 539 tonnes in the 2021/22 season;

- Irish potato production is estimated 534 543 in the 2021/22 season compared to 447 867 tonnes, a 19 percent increase; and

- Sweet potato production is estimated to increase by 269 percent, sugar beans by 142 percent and groundnuts by 139 percent.

The assessment further indicates an improvement in the livestock sector. This is attributable to the successful implementation of the Presidential Dipping Programme which is being complemented by the tick blitz exercise which continue to have a positive knock on tick borne disease.

The national beef cattle herd increased from 5 478 648 cattle in the previous season to 5 509 983 this season, and the national average cattle mortality rate decreased from 11 percent in 2020 to 9 percent in 2021.

Water for livestock is adequate across the country though it is anticipated that challenges may be encountered as the season progresses. The worst hit areas being Chiredzi, Gutu, Zvimba, Chegutu, and Mhondoro-Ngezi. In order to contain tick borne diseases, cattle were being dipped three to four times per month.

Milk production increased by 4 percent from the 76 695 156 litres in 2020 to 79 607 573 litres in 2021.

There is marked growth in poultry production, with day old chick production increasing to 91.6 million in 2021 compared to 71.4 million recorded in 2020, a 28 percent increase. Broiler meat production increased from 111 600 metric tonnes in 2020 to 143 500 metric tonnes in 2021. Small-scale holders continue to dominate broiler meat production and account for 75 percent of the meat which is being produced.

Egg production is also on the upward trend, having increased by a percentage point to 59,7 million dozen from the new high of 59,3 million dozen in 2020. Small-scale table egg production accounted for slightly over half of the total egg production (58 percent).

Cabinet takes this opportunity to reassure the nation that, despite the decline in production owing to the vagaries of the weather, there is, however, enough maize in stock. Also, the recent rains have resulted in better output in the late-planted crops.

The results will only be apparent at a later date. The Government will ensure that all Grain Marketing Board depots have enough maize and traditional grains to meet the demands of the nation, owing to a stable Strategic Grain Reserve position. The millers and stockfeed manufacturers, on the other hand, are urged to use their free funds to import the bulk of the 300 000 tonnes grain in order to meet their requirements.

REPORTS ON THE FIRST 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2022 PRIORITY PROJECTS

Cabinet received reports on the 1st 100-Day Cycle of 2022 Priority Projects as presented by the Ministers of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Finance and Economic Development; Industry and Commerce; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and Local Government and Public Works.

1. The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa, outlined the progress made on four on-going projects and four new projects in her sector as follows: the four on-going projects are: Nyangani community radio station, Nyanga, Manicaland; Radio Zimbabwe studios, Mbare, Harare; National University of Science and Technology campus radio, Bulawayo; and Lupane State University campus radio station. These projects are now complete and ready for launch.

The new projects are firstly National Development Strategy 1 Spotlight 2021 Production (Chronicles of Success) which seeks to highlight successes of National Development Strategy 1. The document will help the public to track Government projects and achievements. Secondly, the Zimbabwe-in -brief production is a periodical document which seeks to attract foreign domestic investment and guide potential investors and tourists. The Publication acts as an authoritative source document for quick reference in Zimbabwe and outside. Zimbabwean in Brief Publication will be done in a visual, physical and digital form in order to reach to a wider audience. The third project which is the National Heroes/Heroines Obituaries production involves the production of a more detailed heroes' guide by profiling the life histories and contributions of heroes buried at the National Heroes Acres but who are not included in the current guide.

The civil works for the Garawa community radio tower foundation construction in Chipinge district are in progress and commissioning is scheduled for end of May 2022. This area does not have any existing infrastructure and mobile networks. The tower will house a community broadcasting transmitter, while mobile network services can be deployed on that tower thereby improving access to information by these communities;

The installation of studio equipment for the Nyangani community radio station is complete and installation of transmission equipment is in progress, with commissioning scheduled for end of May 2022. The outcome of this project will be increased participation by grassroots Nyanga communities in local and national affairs as well as enhance diversity and pluralism in radio broadcasting. The community radio station will cater for the Chihwesa speaking communities in Nyanga;

For the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) campus radio station installation project, studio renovations and civil works for the installation of the campus radio station are ongoing. This will increase access to information by university students, staff and nearby communities;

On the Lupane State University campus radio installation project, the antenna system has been secured and studio space identified on campus; and

The Zim-Digital project is modernizing the Radio Zimbabwe studio and as of now the air conditioning system and console desk for the station's Mbare Studio E has been installed. The project outcomes are improved radio signal in terms of quality for listeners' due to migration to digital technology and improved user audiences interaction.

2. The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Honourable Prof Mthuli Ncube reported that the following progress had been recorded for projects under his purview as follows:

- The National Development Strategy (NDS 1) 2nd half-year draft performance report is now in place and is being reviewed;

-A total of $98.8 billion had been collected by end of February 2022 against a target of $89.6 billion under the Resource Mobilisation Project. A total of $165.4 billion in taxes and non-tax revenue is earmarked for collection by end of the first quarter of 2022;

-That a total of $71.2 billion had been disbursed towards employment costs, against a target of $75.03 billion;

-The procurement and installation of the Development Projects Management Information System (DevProMIS) was finalised in December 2021, with the final review and approval of the software having been conducted in April 2022. The Development Projects Management Information System is part of the Development Cooperation Policy and Manual of Procedures meant to effectively manage development assistance received in the country;

-The development of the Policy and Procedure Manual for the implementation of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) was completed and is ready for presentation before the National Steering Committee;

-The Accounting Policy Manual had been completed and cascaded to 15 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for piloting;

- The Arrears Clearance Strategy has been developed and approved, and is now set to be launched; and

-The configuration of the International Financial Management of Information System asset management template was completed.

3.The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Dr. Sekai Nzenza, highlighted the following for projects in her sector:

-The manufacturing of components and plant site civil works for the new Granulation Plant at the Zimbabwe Phosphates Industries (Zimphos) in Msasa, Harare is underway;

-The installation of a new Blending Plant at Zimphos is also in progress and production was expected to commence this May;

-On the 3-phased installation of new machinery for increased production of tick grease and grain protectants, the fitting of equipment under the first phase is in progress and the project is expected to be completed by June 2022;

-The Mega Market Flour Milling Plant in Mutare is at overall 87 percent completion. The installation of the silos was fully completed, and that of laboratory equipment at 80 percent.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural

Development, Honourable Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka, highlighted the projects in the agriculture sector under the following sub-headings:

Irrigation Development:

-The construction of the 1.1 megawatt (MW) Solar Power Generation Plant under the Kanyemba Irrigation Scheme, Mbire District was at 80 percent completion, with the solar panels having been installed;

WASH Coordination and Water Resources Management

-A total of 62 boreholes had been drilled for irrigation;

Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation and Soil Conservation

-52 tractors had been delivered under the Belarus Farm Mechanisation Facility;

-Two mobile grain dryers have been operationalised.

Disease Surveillance and Control

-a total of 305 973 kilogrammes of tick grease was distributed to farmers out of the targeted 350 000 kilogrammes;

- 183 433 cattle were vaccinated against Foot and Mouth Disease out of the planned 325 000 and routine vaccinations are underway;

Agriculture Research and Innovation Development

-a total of 420 students were trained on specialised Cotton Pest Identification, exceeding the planned target of 50;

Land Management, Surveying and Mapping

- 17 A2 farms have been surveyed;

- a total of 431 A1 permits were issued; and

- 14 99-year leases were issued.

4.Cabinet also advises that the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable J.G. Moyo reported that all projects under the 1st 100-Day Cycle for 2022 are on course under the following sub-headings: construction of composite buildings, spatial planning programme; maintenance of public buildings; construction of disaster recovery houses; and devolution projects consisting of construction of schools, construction of clinics, Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, Water and Sanitation Projects.

The Hwedza Composite Office, in Hwedza, Mashonaland East is 75 percent complete, while Siakobvu Composite Offices, Kariba Mashonaland West Province is 56 percent complete; and Kanyemba Layout Plan, in Mbire in Mashonaland Central is 60 percent complete. Regarding maintenance of public buildings, Cabinet advises that maintenance of District Development Centres in Mutare, is 35 percent complete; Gweru Composite Office is 75 percent complete; and Market Square Registration Offices, in Harare stood 96 percent complete. Chimanimani Reconstruction Project, Chimanimani, Manicaland stands 90 percent complete; Tsholotsho Reconstruction Project, Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North is now 91 percent complete and the Binga reconstruction Project, Binga, Matabeleland North is progressing well 85 percent completion. Cabinet reports that construction of Nyamhondoro Clinic block, in Mudzi , Mashonaland East stands 75 percent complete, construction of clinic at Msasa, Sanyati, Mashonaland West stands 40 percent complete, construction of Mbundire Clinic, Buhera, Manicaland is 85 percent complete; renovation of Bopoma Clinic, Rushinga , Mashonaland Central stands at 90 percent completion; rehabilitation of Kuwadzana Poly clinic in Harare is 95 percent complete; construction of Mfula Secondary School, Mwenezi, Masvingo stands at 75 percent; Masenya Primary School, Binga, Matabeleland North is 50 percent complete; construction of Bekezela Primary School, Insiza, Matabeleland South is now 10 percent complete; construction of a classroom block at Sizemba Secondary School, Binga, Matabeleland North stands at 10 percent complete; gravelling of Matedzi-Mukazi Road, Chiredzi, Masvingo stands at 40 percent complete; and rehabilitation of Rengwe Primary School, Mberengwa, Midlands Province is progressing at 70 percent.

The nation is informed that grading and gravelling of Lupila-Nanda Road, Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North is now 90 percent complete; gravelling of 15 km access road at Kwesengulube Clinic stands at 60 percent complete; and verge clearing, grading and sport gravelling at Findo road, Umzingwane Matabeleland South is at 80 percent. Furthermore, renovations of Nyamapanda public toilets, Mudzi, Mashonaland East is 60 percent complete; construction of Makaha SMEs public toilets and water reticulation, in Mudzi, Mashonaland East is progressing well at 27 percent; refurbishment of market public toilet at Rimbi, in Chipinge, Manicaland now stands at 15 percent complete; Mushumbi Rank water system toilet construction, Mbire, Mashonaland Central is now 40 percent complete; and Rushinga Market borehole water reticulation, Rushinga, Mashonaland Central Province is progressing well at 85 percent completion.

ZIMBABWE'S BID FOR THE INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION ORGANISATION (ICAO) COUNCIL SEAT

Cabinet considered and approved Zimbabwe's bid for an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council Seat in Part III of the ICAO Elections, that was presented by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona.

Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that Zimbabwe will be contesting for a seat in the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council elections which will be held between 27 September and 14 October, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. The elections will take place during the 41st Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Zimbabwe is seeking to be the SADC representative to ICAO, following the expiry of the tenure of Zambia in the ICAO Council and in accordance with the SADC rotational principle.

UPDATE ON THE DEVELOPMENTS TO IMPROVE THE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SITUATION

Cabinet wishes to clarify that Government has not banned the operations of private contractors in the public transportation sector. While noting the apparent withdrawal of services by some operations, Cabinet wishes to state that no effort is being spared in ensuring that the inconvenience to the travelling public is minimised. Government would like to assure the nation that ZUPCO is engaging with contractors with a view to ensuring that all arrears are settled and resolving any outstanding matters. In addition, more ZUPCO buses that were undergoing licensing have since been cleared and are now plying various routes. ZUPCO buses that are travelling on intercity routes are now required to undertake local trips upon return.

Government has, however, noted with concern the proliferation of unlicensed vehicles (mushikashika) and unroadworthy vehicles commuting various routes. The public is informed that Government, through the Zimbabwe Republic Police, will enforce the law without fear or favour for the safety of the travelling public. All vehicles without number plates will be impounded.