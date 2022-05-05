Kenyans Urged to Avoid Eating Indomie Over Contamination Reports

Nairobi — The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has advised Kenyans to refrain from consuming Indomie following reports that it contains high aflatoxins and pesticide residues.

The COMESA Competition Commission had earlier urged its member states including Kenya to stop the importation of the commodity after Egypt banned its chicken and vegetables flavored instant noodles as well as instant noodles with chili packs from the Egyptian market citing that it's unsafe for human consumption.

In a statement, the lobby group similarly raised concern that the toxic indomie had landed in the Kenyan market even while it acknowledged its popularity amongst many Kenyan homes.

"We advise consumers to refrain from either consuming and or purchasing any imported indomie until necessary verification is conducted by the Kenya Bureau of Standards and other relevant agencies. That those who may have purchased indomie are requested to ensure samples are tested in credible laboratories before consumption.

In addition, it urged all supermarkets and retailers to voluntarily get the product off the shelf for a couple of weeks as tests are conducted.

"We urge KEBS to demonstrate some level of urgency and decisiveness on condemning suspected contaminated food, we do not agree necessarily that same product genuinely or deceptively labeled to have been imported from a different country other than the confirmed ones would be safe," COFEK added.

Food safety tests conducted by Food Safety Authority of Egypt found that Indomie's chili packets and the chicken and vegetable flavor packets contained "aflatoxins and pesticide residues in quantities that exceeded safe limits.

"The Commission would like therefore to alert the general public of the risks in consuming above Indomie instant noodles as established by the FSA and to exercise caution on the consumption of the same," a statement issued indicated.