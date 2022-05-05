Kenya: Mashemeji Derby Confirmed for the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani

4 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Gor Mahia have confirmed they have acquired the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani to host the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, having earlier on initially planned to have the match played at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu.

K'Ogalo have been banned from Sports Kenya-owned facilities since March after their chaos-ridden match against Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani which ended in destruction of property.

But, the club has now secured the venue for Sunday's match after a series of talks.

"Gor Mahia FC appeals to fans around the country to come out in large numbers and support our team on this particular match," a statement from Secretary General Sam Ocholla said.

The idea of using the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium was abandoned as the stadium was earlier booked for a different function.

