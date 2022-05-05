Cameroon: Aurélien Chedjou Hangs Boots At 36

Former Cameroon international Aurélien Bayard Chedjou Fongang, has announced the end of his career as a professional footballer.

The 36-year-old defender who has had a glittering career for both club and country, on Tuesday took his fans by surprise, as he pulled the curtains to a career that has lasted for over 19 years.

"Thanks to all my teammates and coaches, all the fans around the world thanks for the love, I am out," Chedjou wrote.

Born in Douala, Cameroon on June 20, 1985, Aurélien Chedjou had his early beginnings in the ranks of Kadji Sports Academy in the Littoral region of the country, before eventually integrating Villarreal's Youth team in Spain.

During his playing time, Chedjou represented nine clubs in France and Turkey, but was at the top of his arts during his stay at Lille and Galatasaray, between 2007 and 2017.

For National duties, he won 49 caps for the indomitable lions of Cameroon between 2009 and 2016. Chedjou participated at the TotalEnergies AFCON 2010, and played a crucial role in helping Cameroon reach the quarter-final. He was also part of Cameroon's squad at the 2014 FIFA World cup in Brazil.

Throughout his 19-year career, Aurélien Chedjou has won nine major titles, amongst which is the French ligue 1 and the French cup, during his time at Lille.

While in Turkey, he won the Süper Lig, three Turkish Cup and three Turkish Super Cup, with Galatasaray.

Amongst those who paid hommage to Chedjou's successful career, is French coach Rudi José Garcia.

"One of my most technical and very intelligent central defender, stops today. Congratulations on your magnificent career Aurel," Rudi Garcia wrote.

Chedjou has not yet announced his next move, but like many of his former teammates, he might fancy a career in coaching.