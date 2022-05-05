Equatorial Guinea Top-Flight Championship Gets to Business End

The Equatorial Guinea men's flagship championship has reached the final six phase after an exciting season in which matches were played mostly in Bata and Malabo.

Last weekend the first phase of the championship rounded off with Leones Vegetarianos emerging winners of Pool A. The Lions amassed 47 points from 22 games while Futuro Kings won Pool B with a massive nine points gap from Inter Litorial who finished in the second spot.

As inked in the regulations of the championship before the start of the season, the top three teams from the two pool will face off in a title play-off phase to determine the next champions of Equatorial Guinea.

Officials of FEGUIFOOT have suggested May 7 as the date for the start of the playoffs and the playoffs matches will be played in Bata.

Cano Sport Academy, Atletico Semu FC join Leones Vegetarianos as the trio from Pool A to enter competition with Futuro Kings, Inter Litorial and DVO Mongomo.

The title race this time around promises to be quite exciting. Besides the prize money, it will also determine the clubs to represent Equatorial Guinea in next season's CAF Interclubs competition.

This season 26 clubs competed in the abridged championship. The League winners will participate in the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League while the runners up will be the country's flag bearers in the Confederation cup.