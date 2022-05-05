Angolan President Sends Message to Nigerien Counterpart

Luanda — A message from the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, to his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, was delivered this Wednesday, in Niamey, following the initiative of holding an Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism by the African Union (AU).

The missive of the Angolan statesman was delivered by the Itinerant Ambassador Dombele Mbala Bernardo, as Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Angola.

On the occasion, the President of the Republic of Niger welcomed the initiative of his Angolan counterpart and reiterated his availability to participate in the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), scheduled for May 28 this year, in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea), devoted to Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Governments.

He also said that at this summit of the continental organisation, he intends to present the current situation of his country, as well as that of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The occasion was also used by the statesman Mohamed Bazoum to express the interest in bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Angola in the field of oil.