Ghana: Hearts Thrash Dreams FC to Go 3rd

Accra Hearts of Oak broke into the top three of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the first time this season following a 3-1 victory over visiting Dreams FC in their Match day 27 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champions who have been a pale shadow of the side that won the competition last season needed goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Suraj Seidu and an own goal from Dreams FC skipper Abdul Jalilu to join the top three.

Hearts, who came into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Accra Lions at the same venue in their previous encounter, kicked off in a whirlwind style and broke the deadlock on the fourth minute when he profited from a rebound after Gladson Awako's strike at goal was spilled onto his path.

Six minutes later, Barnieh nearly made it two for his side with a sublime strike from a Samuel Inkoom pass but goalkeeper Augustine Koomson stretched to his elastic limit to parry the ball out.

Seidu made it 2-0 for the Phobians when he latched onto a loose ball from behind the box, beat two defenders before unleashing a thunderbolt into the roof of the net.

Dreams FC attempted to fight back but their game was characterized by errors that presented the Phobians opportunities to add to the score but wasted them.

On the half hour, mark the 'Still Believe' lads made a real attempt at goal as Agyenim Boateng Mensah put through Clement Boahen who raced past defender Mohammed Alhassan, but his header went over the line.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in time added on in the first half when Alhassan was judged to have brought down Samuel Boakye in the goal area; the resultant kick was expertly converted by Boateng Mensah to half the deficit.

Back from the break, the Phobians probed for more goals and three minutes into the half, the stadium went agog when Dreams FC skipper Jalilu headed a Hearts' Benjamin York's cross from the left into his own goal for a Hearts third goal.

Coach of the side, Ignatius Osei Fosu who took charge of his first game at the helm of affairs of Dreams FC brought on Kwaku Karikari, Victor Oduro and Adamu Amadu in search for goals but their inclusion on put pressure on the Hearts defenders but failed to find the back of the net.