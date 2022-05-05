Kenya: IEBC Names Returning Officers for August 9 General Election

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of all County and Constituency Returning Officers who will be in charge of the August 9 General Election.

The gazette notice dated April 28 indicates that IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati will be the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election on August 9 as required by law.

The Returning Officer for Kenyan citizens residing outside the Country will be Abdidahir Maalim and the Deputy Returning Officer is William Tumaini Kahindi.

IEBC has named the 290 Constituency Returning Officers and Deputy Constituency Returning Officers in the notice.

The Constituency Returning and Deputy Returning Officers shall also be Registration and Registration Assistants for purposes of the verification of the register of voters exercise scheduled to be conducted from May 4, 2022, to June 2, 2022.

The roles of Returning officers include announcing election results in a designated electoral unit and declaring the winner in a given electoral unit.

The Returning officer is also charged with determining disputed votes and is mandated with signing and issuing an official certificate to the winner.

He/she is also in charge of the recruitment, training, and deployment of election officials.