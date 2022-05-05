Central Africa: Angola Shares Experience On Press Freedom in Central Africa

4 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Manuel Homem, shared this Wednesday, in Luanda, experiences that the Angolan Government has implemented in the country to improve the conditions for the work of journalists.

Speaking to the press, after participating in a webinar on Freedom of the Press, promoted by UNESCO's Yaoundé Regional Office for Central Africa, the official highlighted the set of solutions so that, in terms of the media, from a legal point of view, create regulatory elements for the exercise of press activity to continue to be more plural and open.

He also stated that he shared with the member countries; assumptions regarding the social conditions of the journalistic class, where at the level of the supervisory body, he underlines, mechanisms have been created so that it can be improved.

"Very recently we set up a fund that will support the journalistic class, and help improve the social conditions of professionals", he said.

With regard to the security of journalists, Manuel Homem clarified that the Organization of Reporters without Borders, in the two years in Angola, did not identify any action that endangered the journalist's activity.

