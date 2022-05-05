Angola: Head of State Receives Memorandum From Central Trade Unions

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received on Wednesday in Luanda, from the trade union centrals, a joint memorandum, aimed at improving the social conditions of the working class at a national level.

At the audience, the President met with the leader of the National Union of Angolan Workers (UNTA-CS), José Joaquim Laurindo, the secretary-general of the General Confederation of Independent and Free Trade Unions of Angola (CGSILA), Francisco Gaspar, and the president of the Angolan Trade Union Force (FSA), Cleofas Venâncio, who presented to President Lourenço the main concerns and demands of workers, with special emphasis on the national minimum wage.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the joint audience, José Laurindo, who considered the dialogue important, said that the memorandum delivered to the Head of State summarised, in general terms, the main concerns of the working class.

"We have been having permanent dialogue with representatives of the Government to find a solution regarding the minimum wage", he added.

On his part, Francisco Gaspar, from CGSILA, said that, among others, issues related to social security and the lack of publication in the Official Gazette of the statutes of several unions constituted more than 15 years ago were raised.

In the opinion of the President of the FSA, Cleofas Venâncio, the concerns of the workers were presented to the Head of State and with dialogue there will be a solution.