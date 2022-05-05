Angola: João Lourenço Invited to Attend African Union Summit

4 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, was formally invited Wednesday to attend the African Union Summit, to be held from 26 to 28 of May in Malabo city, Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The invitation was formally delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Esono Angue, on behalf of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

The Equatorial Guinea minister was received in audience by the Angolan Head of State, with whom he discussed aspects inherent to the summit and bilateral cooperation.

The summit at the level of Heads of State and Government will assess the situation of terrorism and unconstitutional changes of regimes in Africa, as well as the humanitarian situation in the African continent.

In Luanda since Tuesday, the head of the Equatorial Guinea diplomacy held talks with an Angolan delegation headed by Foreign Minister, Téte António, as part of the second joint commission of Angola-Equatorial Guinea cooperation.

