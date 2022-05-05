Angolan President Appoints Members of Supreme Judicial Council

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday appointed four individuals to join the Supreme Judicial Council of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The new members are Beatriz David Buiti Lombo, Carlos Jorge Domingos de Carvalho Van-Dúnem, Claudete Miguel do Sacramento e Sousa and Witold Selfroneo da Glória Lumueno.

The Superior Council for the Judiciary of the Public Prosecutor's Office shall be responsible for the management and discipline of the public prosecutors and shall be presided over by the Prosecutor-General.

Superior Council of the Judiciary

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, also appointed Amélia Augusto Varela, Carlos Alberto Cavuquila and José Sequeira Lopes to the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

Presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, the Superior Council of the Judiciary is in charge of the management and discipline of judicial magistrates.