Luanda — The Angolan Health Authorities announced, this Tuesday, the vaccination of 11.846 citizens in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, the highlights are the provinces of Luanda (4,019), Huíla (3,038), Huambo (1,786), Cuanza Sul (1,540) and Uíge (1,462).

The total sum up shows to 18,577,292 doses administered, of which 12,932,660 with one dose, 6,434,690 with full doses and 392,098 with the reinforcement dose.