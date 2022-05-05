Liberia: UP Boakai Finally Joins Testify-Fray, But...

United Party Standard Bearer, Dr. Joseph N. Boakai finally broke the long perceived political taboo joined by showing up at the court to testify in the ongoing Collaborating Political Parties' (CPP) reportedly tampered Framework which has landed the Political Leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander B. Cummings in court, for allegedly fluctuating the CPP's 'framework documents of May 19, 2020.

Liberia's Solicitor General made the clarity on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in a WhatsApp group chat.

Cummings and two executives of his party (ANC) are on trial before the Monrovia City Court for crimes: forgery and criminal conspiracy levied against them by the government of Liberia through Theodore Momo, Chairman of the All Liberian Party.

Unity Party which is the biggest constituent party within the Collaborating Political Party (CPP), sent three of its lawyers to beef up the prosecutor's team to expeditiously handle the criminal case against the ANC's officials.

During Monday's appearance prosecution team through the Solicitor General of Liberia announced the addition of five new lawyers to the team.

Those lawyers include former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott, Johnny Momoh, Augustine Fallah, former Assistant Minister for Litigation, and Mohammad Sheriff.

The addition of these lawyers especially the former ruling establishment in-house lawyers came as a big surprise to the defense team.

Cllr. Johnny Momoh who is one of UP lawyers said they have come to speed up with the case to ensure it is timely and expeditiously handled since Cummings' team of lawyers are complaining of delay in the state prosecuting the matter.

Cllr. Momoh further prevented Mo Ali and former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai from testifying to the CPP framework document on Monday on grounds that it was against the law and practice for the witness to testify to a photocopy of the above document.

Buttressing the Solicitor General, Cllr. Momoh maintains that the UP Standard Bearer can only testify to the original of the framework document as a matter of law, this was upheld by Magistrate Jorma Jallah who is currently presiding over the matter.