Senegal/Nigeria: FIFA Hands One-Match Stadium Bans to Senegal and Nigeria

4 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has ordered African champions Senegal and Nigeria to play one match behind closed doors after crowd disorder during last month's 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Fans shone laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah as he missed in the penalty shootout, won by Senegal, in the second leg in Dakar.

Senegal were fined 175,000 Swiss francs ($180,000) over several incidents, including a pitch invasion, an offensive banner and for failing "to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium".

The ruling body issued a raft of sanctions worldwide after studying dozens of cases from World Cup qualifying games played since the start of the year.

Nigeria was given a one-game stadium closure and fined 150,000 Swiss francs ($153,000) after fans invaded the pitch in Abuja following their playoff defeat by Ghana.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lebanon received similar punishments following disturbances at games against Morocco and Syria, respectively.

