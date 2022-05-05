Gambia: Bun Sanneh, Ismaila Gibba Fire Brikama Utd to Comprehensive Victory Over Falcons FC in 1st Tier

4 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Creative midfielder Bun Sanneh and wing wizard Ismaila Gibba alias Messi on Friday inspired Brikama United to a comprehensive 2-0 win over Falcons FC in their week-17 encounter of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation GFF) Division One League played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Sateyba boys were leading the country's Elite League with 29 points before clashing with Falcons FC, who sat 9th place on the First Division League table with 20 points.

Brikama United came for the significant three points to rejuvenate their lead on the country's Premier league table.

Creatiive midfielder Bun Sanneh and wing wizard Ismaila Gibba alias Messi both scored for Brikama United in the match without Falcons FC reacting to maintain top-spot in the country's Premier League with 32 points.

Falcons FC remained 9th place on the First Division League table with 20 points after losing to Brikama United.

Read the original article on The Point.

