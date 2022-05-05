Gambia: New Hansen Seafood Owners Support Employees With Ramadan Items

New Hansen Seafood Company Limited owners on 28 April 2022 support its 241 employees with bags of rice and sugar in appreciation of their efforts and a token of assistance during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Hansen Seafood Company Limited is a fish processing company that has been operating in The Gambia since 2018.

The new owners of the company are a Spanish company based in northern Spain. It already owns three factories and has interest in expanding production in The Gambia.

The annual gesture since the establishment of the company was held at the company's Denton Bridge premises to recognize the hard work and dedication of staff.

Giuseppe Mellino, Chief Executive Officer and General Director of the company explained that the company currently employs 241 Gambians.

Prior to the takeover of the new owners, the company employed less than 100 staff and CEO Mellino said the staff increment is to create more job opportunities for Gambians.

He noted that due to the commitment and dedication of staff to their work, they are working on implementing their working condition and salaries as well as on giving them bonuses.

He also expressed their plan to expand the company to new horizon increasing exports to all over Europe.

He stated that at the moment they are exporting about 5 containers per week and expect to achieve five thousand tons by the end of the year.

He said, the increment will add value and bring more foreign exchange for The Gambia.

The company has a high storage and daily processing capacity that is next to none within the region.

It also supports artisanal boats financially and by also buying the high value spices from them.

Muhammed Conteh, cold store supervisor for the company said work has been going on smoothly with the new owners and expressed hope that it will continue.

"We look forward to fruitful working relations and more opportunities ahead," he added while thanking Alieu Njie and Wally Ndiaye for their support.

He also thanked the new owners for their gesture which he said they really appreciate. Mr Conteh also urged his fellow employees to continue their hard work for both their interest and that of the company.