Gambia: 'Brikama Utd Will Continue to Compete Until Last Game of the Season' - Coach Nyassi

Modou Lamin Nyassi, head coach of Brikama United has stated that his will compete up to the last game of the season to see what will happen.

Coach Nyassi was speaking to reporters on Friday shortly after his team (Brikama United) defeated Falcons FC 1-0 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Bun Sanneh scored the game's only goal for the Sateba Boys after a well-taken free kick in the 5th minute of the first half.

Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi further expressed delight for collecting the maximum points against Falcons, noting that coming into the game they knew it was not going to be an encounter after defeating Falcons during the first round.

"Yes we want to be on top and we got it right now. We are going to take it game-by-game. There are certain matches that we will go all out to collect the three points and there are certain matches that will also be content with a draw," said Coach Nyassi.

Falcons FC head coach, Lamin Sanneh could not sit for the post-match interview with reporters after the game.

The victory sends Brikama United at the top of the standings with 32 points, leveled with second-place Real de Banjul while Falcons FC, who now suffered three defeats in a row, dropped to 9th position with 20 points, leveled with Banjul United and Steve Biko after playing a game more.