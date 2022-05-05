Gambia: UDP Sami Secretary General Congratulates NAM On Reelection

4 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

Professor Kawsu Conateh, secretary general of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Sami Constituency has congratulated the party's National Assembly Member (NAM) Alfusainey Ceesay on his recently parliamentary reelection.

A letter addressed to Hon Ceesay reads that: "On behalf of the executive committee of Sami Constituency, party sympathizers and on my behalf as the secretary general of United Democratic Party in Sami Constituency, I wish to convey my heartfelt congratulations to hon. Alfusainey Ceesay, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Sami Constituency."

He letter added that Ceesay's reelection for a second term in office was a collective decision of people of Sami Constituency.

"As you reassume the helm of leadership of our constituency, we pray that Allah in his infinite power and supremacy continue to guide and protect you and your family in leading our constituency on the right path," also said the letter.

SG Conateh also congratulated and thanked people of The Gambia for conducting the 9 April parliamentary election in the most peaceful manner, saying, this has earned the country an enviable reputation in the world.

