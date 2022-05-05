Gambia: Banjul South NAM Vows to Empower Youth, Women

Fatoumatta Njai, National Assembly Member for Banjul South has vowed to continue empowering women and youth as part of her top priorities in the country.

The Banjul South lawmaker said she will continue advocating for her constitutional amendment bill to ensure it's part of the law for the increment of women participation at decision making bodies and levels.

She added that her campaign team was made up of youth who has to be empowered by advocating for government to find solutions to their concerns, address the youth unemployment rate in the country for the well-being of youth and betterment of the country.

She said she will look into issues affecting youth and make sure they are empowered in the country.

She described youth as front liners of political change in the country but noted that yet still their concerns are not addressed by government.

She thanked people of Banjul South for their trust and confidence in voting for her to represent them at the parliament for the next five years.