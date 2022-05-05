Sierra Leone: Military Personnel Remand for Alleged Murder

A member of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Force, Lance Corporal 18180871 Gbessay Kargbo, who lives at Block 1, Benguema Barracks and Amadu Bailor Jalloh, who is an IT Specialist, on Tuesday, 3rd May, 2022, made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Court No .1 for allegedly killing Ahmed Boie Kamara.

Both accused persons were charged with two counts ranging from conspiracy to murder contrary to law.

It was alleged that both accused persons on Wednesday, 9th March 2022, at Madonkeh Village, Newton, conspired together with other persons unknown to murder Ahmed Boie Kamara.

It was also alleged that both accused on the same date and place murdered Ahmed Boie Kamara.

No plea was taken. Both accused were represented by a battery of lawyers led by Roland Nylender, A.N Jalloh, F.B Bangura etc. The prosecutor, Christiana Davies Cole Esq. told the Court that she was not going on because she didn't have proper conference with her witness and asked for shorter adjournment.

Lead defense counsel, R.A Nylender pleaded with the bench to help talk to the prosecution to bring all witnesses concern to speedily go on with the trial then they ( the defense) will speedily cross examine and go through the trial and see the outcome of the defense. Magistrate Sahr Kekura then adjourned the matter to the 5th May 2022.