Sierra Leone: Africell Launches Teachmi Project

Africell Mobile Company has in partnership with "Teach For Salone" and a Kenyan based organızation, Eneza, on Friday April 29th 2022, launched the TeachMi project at a ceremony held at Africell headquarters, Wilberforce in Freetown.

The project is geared towards offering live lessons by teachers to pupils using Short Message Service (SMS) system.

Speaking at the event, Africell's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura said parents who want their children to take part should dial *4910 to subscribe for one day at Le1,000, Weekly Le6, 300 and monthly Le24, 000.

He said pupils can send questions through SMS and the teachers will respond. He added that two thousand revised lessons approved by the government will be used, adding that they will expand it to eight thousand.

Bangura said pupils can benefit from the product without using internet. Officially launching the product, the Chairman of Teaching Service Commission, Conrad Sackey lauded Africell and their partners for coming up with this product.

He said embarking on such platform will ensure the continuation of learning. He said the country is facing challenges in getting teachers to teach in far remote areas, noting that this platform will definitely bring teachers and pupils closer. He appealed to parents and pupils to make good use of the opportunity offered by Africell, Teach For Sierra Leone.

Sackey catalogued the several interventions Africell have made in the education sector in the country.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Teach For Sierra Leone, Josephine Saidu expressed delight to be part of the process.

She said "We are here with Africell to expand education opportunity to pupils across Sierra Leone." She said 6,000 teachers were trained in 2021, adding that the same number will be targeted this year to ensure the realization of the project. She pointed out that their aim is to broaden access to quality education.

UNICEF Representative Aster Ghebreab commended Africell's intervention to improve education in the country. She said UNICEF has a long standing partnership with Africell to support technology, adding that 6,900 teachers were trained in reading skills.

She disclosed that 120 schools will be connected to internet as part of education sector plan.

UNDP Representative Sayed Sahibzada said the education of children is vital towards the development of the country, adding that UNDP is part of the process. He said Africell's contribution of given back to the people is well appreciated by UNDP.