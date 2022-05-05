Namibia: Rugby Legend Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into His Bicycle

Namibians have learnt with shock and disbelief of the death earlier today of Namibian rugby legend Gerhard Mans.

Mans was killed instantly when a vehicle approaching from the rear hit his bicycle on the Western Bypass as he and a group of fellow cyclists were out on a

practice ride.

The incident not only hit Namibia's rugby and cycling fraternity to the core, but social media has also been abuzz since the news broke, regarding the general safety of cyclists and joggers who frequent

Namibia's streets, highways and roads to stay fit.

The City of Windhoek's Emergency Services confirmed that a fatal accident occurred on the Western Bypass this morning, but declined to name a victim. Under Namibian law, the driver of the vehicle that hit Mans will be charged for culpable homicide and any other charges that might have preceded this fatal incident.

Gerhard Mans died approximately two weeks after his sixtieth birthday. During his career as a senior and national rugby player he scored a total of 100 tries.

He also captained Namibia in their first test match after independence, scoring a try in a 33-18 victory against Zimbabwe on 24 March 1990.