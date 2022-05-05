Nigeria: 2023 - Lagos Senator Weeps As Group Presents Him Nomination Forms to Contest Ogun West Seat

The chairman, Senate Committee on Finance and Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Wednesday, betrayed emotions when a political support group, West 2 West For DA Movement (W2W4DA) presented him with the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the Ogun West senatorial seat of Ogun State in the 2023 elections.

Adeola could not hide his joy as he sobbed profusely when an Octogenarian and 70 other indigenes of Ogun West senatorial district presented him with the forms, which money they said was contributed by all members to show solidarity for his political ambition in Ogun State.

Speaking at the event held in Ilaro, headquarters of Yewa South local government area of the State, chairman of the group, Dr. Iziaq Salako, commended the federal lawmaker for heeding the call of leaders in the district to "return home" to further his legislative representation at the National Assembly.

Speaking further at the event, which was well-attended by the APC leaders in the district, Salako explained that the action was to demonstrate the commitment of the Yewa-Awori people of Ogun West senatorial district to the collective interest and desire for Adeola to return to Ogun State after a long sojourn in Lagos politics.

"We strongly believe that Senator Adeola is a great asset that should be tapped by Ogun West for enhanced socio-economic and political development of the district hence our actions," he explained.

Salako, however, disclosed that the movement would not rest, but embark on a door-to-door mobilisation and campaign towards ensuring that Adeola emerges as candidate and eventually wins at the forthcoming general elections.

Responding to the gesture, Senator Adeola in an emotion-laden voice, appreciated the Movement for their love and support towards the project.

"I am overwhelmed. I am short of words. I have served in Lagos, I tell you, nobody or group did what you have done. I am surprised and this will take me a few weeks to overcome. From the point of filling these forms to the point of submission, it will be at the back of my mind that my people purchased this expression of interest and nomination forms for me. I sincerely appreciate you and promise that I will not take your support for granted," the senator stated.

He maintained that it was tough for him to make the final decision to return home, saying the gesture would forever be cherished while reiterating his support for the administration of the incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Adeola added that he would mobilise resources and people to ensure the governor is elected for another four years in 2023.