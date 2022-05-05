Rwanda: Thirteen Injured in Road Accident Involving APR Players

Thirteen people sustained injuries in a road accident involving three cars, one of which was transporting APR Football Club players to a match.

The accident occurred on Shyorongi-Gitikinyoni road, at around 1:30p.m, according to eyewitnesses.

Three people sustained serious injuries, Traffic Police Spokesperson, SSP Rene Irere, told The New Times. Ten are minor injuries, he added.

He said the accident happened after the army-green APR players' bus, which was coming from Shyorongi, was involved in a head-on clash with a commuter mini-bus, after which the latter hit a truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

The truck, in turn, hit an electric pole, Irere said.

It was not clear in which car or cars were the wounded people travelling but sources said APR players escaped unscathed.

APR players were heading to Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo for an Amahoro Cup quarterfinal clash against visitors Marines FC.

APR have their training ground in Shyorongi.

Developing story...