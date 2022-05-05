Rwanda: Over 600 Disaster Cases Recorded in Four Months - Report

A report by the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management has disclosed that 107 people were killed by disasters from January to April this year.

It also shows that 219 people were injured while 2, 654 houses as well as 1,359 hectares of crops were damaged.

At least 634 disasters cases were recorded within four months.

These include 52 fires, 57 floods, 12 hailstorms, 55 landslides, 100 lightning incidences, 26 mine disasters, 254 rainstorms, and 78 windstorms.

The report indicates that 33 cattle and 49 other livestock were killed by disasters while 241 classrooms were damaged.

At least one health centre, 50 sections of roads, 10 churches, 48 bridges were damaged, it shows.

The most affected districts include Rutsiro, Rulindo, Rubavu, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Nyamasheke, Nyanza, Ngoreroro, Muhanga, Karongi , Kayonza, Gasabo and Burera where each district lost at least four people and above.

Rulindo, Rusizi, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Ngoreroro, Kayonza, Karongi, Huye and Gasabo had the biggest number of people injured by disasters.

A big number of houses damaged by disasters were recorded in the districts of Burera, Gicumbi, Gisagara,Huye, Karongi, Kayonza, Kicukiro, Gakenke, Gasabo,Kamonyi, Kayonza,Muhanga, Ngororero, Nyagatare, Nyamasheke, Nyarugenge, Rubavu, Ruhango and Rulindo.

The districts of Rubavu, Nyamagabe, Huye, Nyagatare, Ruhango, Nyarugenge, Muhanga, Gicumbi, Gisagara recorded a big number of damaged hectares of crops.

Disasters also damaged many classrooms in the districts of Burera, Gakenke, Gicumbi, Karongi, and Rulindo.

Rutsiro and Gicumbi were most affected in terms of damaged sections of roads.

May forecast

According to weatherman, the amount of rainfall ranging between 50 and 200 mm is expected across the country.

"Higher amount of rainfall ranging between 175 and 200 mm is expected over parts of Nyamasheke, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Musanze and Burera."

From May 1 to May 10, 2022, rainfall ranging between 20 and 120 mm is expected across the country.

The amount of rainfall expected will decrease compared to the previous period across the country.

Cumulative rainfall ranging between 100 and 120 mm is the highest and is expected over most parts of Rubavu, Rutsiro, Nyabihu, Musanze, Burera and northern parts of Gakenke and Rulindo Districts.

The expected rainfall will be above the range of Long-Term Mean (LTM) over Northern and Western Provinces.

Strong winds ranging between six and eight metres per second is expected over North eastern parts of the country in the Districts of Nyagatare and Gatsibo, and most parts of Western Province in the Districts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Karongi, Rutsiro, Rubavu and western parts of Nyabihu, and Nyamagabe.

"Impacts associated with heavy rain, thunderstorms , winds, flooding ,landslides in areas of high slopes, roof tops blowing off, and damages caused by lightning and thunders are likely to occur and mitigation measures should be put in place," according to the forecast.