Rwanda: Prosecution Takes Over Miss Rwanda Rape Case

4 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has submitted the case file of Dieudonné 'Prince Kid' Ishimwe, the organiser of Miss Rwanda beauty pageant who was arrested last week in connection with sexual abuse.

Ishimwe faces three charges, including rape, soliciting or offering sexual favours, and harassment, RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told The New Times.

Murangira said Ishimwe, the founder of Rwanda Inspiration Back-Up who have been organising Miss Rwanda contest since 2014, allegedly committed the offences over a period spanning several years.

The National Public Prosecution Authority is expected to examine the dossier before deciding to produce the suspect before court.

Rape, the most serious offence he faces, attracts a maximum prison sentence of 15 years on conviction.

More details to follow...

