Rwandan Youngster Noam Emeran Signs New Manchester United Deal

Rwandan teenager Noam Emeran has appended his signature to a new contract with English Premiership giants Manchester United.

The initial contract of the 19-year-old winger was expected to expire on June 30, 2022 but he has extended it to the summer of 2024 with an option of another year.

Emeran who is the son of former Amavubi defender Fritz Emeran Nkusi was the first signing of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 as he was acquired from Amiens.

Despite a blistering start to his career at Manchester, injuries took the better part of him as he spent over seven months in the treatment room before getting fit in January this year.

He has played 14 games for the Under 23 team of Manchester United in the Premier League 2 this season scoring twice and providing two assists whereas he has also trained with the senior team.

Emeran is one of the players expected to be promoted to the senior team next season.