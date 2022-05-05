Rwanda: The Best U-23 Players in 2021/22 Premier League Season

The current 2021/2022 Rwanda premier league season is at its twilight stages with few games left to the end of the season.

This campaign has seen a lot of talented young players exhibit quality performances and being the bedrock of their teams.

Times Sport takes a look at the best five U-23 players in the Rwandan top flight league this season.

Abedi Bigirimana, 20 (Kiyovu Sports)

Arguably the best player so far in the Rwandan premier league this season. The 20-year-old Burundian forward has netted nine goals and is the reason why Kiyovu are still in the title race.

A versatile forward, Bigirimana has been used in all the attacking positions by the Green Baggies and has also proven to be a dead-ball expert also.

He has already emerged as a transfer target for both Simba SC and Yanga SC in Tanzania.

Sadick Sulley, 22 (Bugesera FC)

Sulley has been one of the best attackers in the league this season netting nine league goals despite his club's uninspiring form.

The Ghanaian forward has shown to be a ruthless predator as he has been consistent since last season when he netted seven goals for Espoir in the top flight league and also won their player of the year accolade.

Pierre Ishimwe, Age 19 (APR FC)

APR's consistency this season is largely due to their teenage goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe.

The 19-year-old shot stopper has been brilliant in between the sticks as the Army club have conceded just eleven goals this season from 25 games.

Willy Leandre Onana, Age 22 (Rayon Sports)

The Cameroonian import was by far the best player in the league before he suffered an injury which kept him out of action for close to two months.

Onana had banged in five league goals before the injury and is expected to add a couple after returning from injury last month.

Fred Muhozi Age, 23 (Kiyovu Sports)

He was the star in a modest Espoir team netting four goals in the first round before Kiyovu signed him and has netted twice so far including a sublime finish against Rayon Sports.

Muhozi also scored on his Amavubi debut which was against Guinea in January this year. He has already shown that he is quality striker in all aspects.