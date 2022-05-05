Liberia: Don't Impose 'Country Devil' Fear

Liberian women who are contemplating contesting in the upcoming 2023 general and presidential elections are now preparing to face those challenges and intimidations from their male counterparts.

The Women in Politics were alarmed over the use of the traditional devil by their male counterparts and traditional chiefs.

The women indicated that those men who are vying for political positions believed that the only way they can stop potential women who are vying as well and are poise d to be elected by the electorates if the electoral process is free, fair and transparent ,is by using the tradition to prevent them.

The women are calling on the government to provide equal protection during the electrical process,.

The Women emphasized that the government should not allow their male counterparts to use traditional power as a means of intimidating them during the political process especially those within rural Liberia.

Speaking during a one-day mediation Dialogue with Traditional Leaders from Montserrado and Bong Counties under the flagship program ", the Women's Situation Room (WSR) initiated by the Angie Brooks international In Monrovia , Gbarpolu County Senator Botoe Kanneh informed the gathering that she was intimidated by traditional leaders with the country devils when she was vying for the senatorial seat during the December 8, 2020 special Senatorial Elections .

According to Senator Kenneh , her life was under threat by the traditional leaders that prompted her to run in the bushes for days due to fear for her life when the traditional leaders put out the country devil to go after her and other female supporters.

She told the women that it was through the grace of God and the Women of Liberia including Human Rights Grouping that came to her rescue.

Senator Kenneh said the women of Liberia stood up and stood with her in seeking for free democratic process, free of intimidation that brought victory to the Women of Liberia and that of Gbarpolu County.

Senator Kenneh then encouraged women in politics and those who are contemplating to vie for the representative and senatorial positions not to be deterred by intimidation from those of the top guys and traditional leaders.

She challenged the women in politics not to wait for elections period before they can begin working with their people .

Also speaking during the one day mediation dialogue the former Chief Justice of Liberia Francis Johnson -Morris said the action by the traditional leaders of Gbarpolu County to use the customary law against Senator Kenneh of which she was in line with the constitution was a total violation of the constitution.

According to her, the constitution supersedes customary laws something she said , the National Elections Commission should have played a role that should have prevented those traditional leaders from using the country devil to intimidate a candidate only because she is a woman.

Also, the Country Coordinator of UN Women in Liberia Comfort Lamptey called on the women to work collectively in ensuring women inclusive participation in leadership.

She committed UN Women support to the women for their efforts to increase the voices of women in national decision process especially at the national legislature.

Lamptey expressed gratitude to the Angie Brooks International Center for organizing such a mediation Dialogue through the project: Sustainable and inclusive Peace in Liberia through promoting Women Leadership and Participation in Civic and Political Life and their Strengthened role in conflict resolution.

At the same time, the Establishment Coordinator of Angie Brooks International Center, Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh said, they are going to strengthen the lapper revolution that will give women the opportunity to vie for political positions across the country.

She said the lapper revolution was used to support Gbarpolu County Senator Botoe Kanneh when her rights were violated by traditional leaders.

During the event the women were provided information on outstanding roles of Traditional Leaders and Chiefs in Promoting Women's Inclusive participation and leadership at the local and national levels.

The Women also got clear understanding of their rights that include the right to vote and be voted for, barriers and negative perceptions to women's inclusive participation and leadership among others.