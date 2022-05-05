Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Says MDC-T Congress Set for June

4 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

MDC-T president, Douglas Mwonzora, Tuesday says his party will hold an ordinary congress in June this year.

The congress, he said, will elect new office bearers to lead the party into next year's general elections.

Mwonzora has largely been reclusive since his party suffered a whitewash in the March 26 by elections.

He shared the details on Twitter, where he has not been as active since the humiliating election hammering.

"The MDC will hold its Ordinary Congress at the end of June, 2022. At this congress, the top leadership of the party will be democratically elected through a secret ballot, in terms of the party constitution, by delegates from wards, districts and provinces," Mwonzora said.

"The ordinary congress will also deal with any proposed amendments to the constitution as well as key policy issues to guide the party in the execution of its mandate, which is to bring democratic change in Zimbabwe. Observers from other political parties, civil society as well as the press will be invited to the congress and are free to cover it in any lawful manner that they want."

