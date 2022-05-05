Ghana: Premium Foods Limited Exports Super Cereal to Burkina Faso

Premium Foods Limited, an agro-processing company at Ejisu-Kwaso in Ashanti, operating under government's One-District-One Factory initiative, has begun the export of Super Cereal to Burkina Faso, under the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The Company, inaugurated by President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in June 2021, is supported by WFP through the Canadian government, to process Super Cereal, a specialised nutritious food to Burkina for WFP's global operations.

Funding from the Canadian government enabled WFP to invest 2.5 million US Dollars in Premium Foods Limited, with the firm itself topping it up with working capital and CAPEX loans of 25 million US Dollars, for the processing of the porridge solely for Burkina Faso.

In 2021, WFP placed a pilot order of 600 metric tonnes from Premium Foods Limited for their (WFP) operations in Burkina Faso, which served to test the factory's systems, machinery, quality and all parameters spelt out by WFP, including delivery timeliness.

The second order of 1,800 metric tonnes is estimated at 350,000 US Dollars for transportation to Burkina Faso.

Super Cereal, is a specialised nutritious food, a blend of cereals, wheat, soya, and sugar mixed with extra vitamins and minerals which improves nutrition.

These came out when the 1,800 metric tonnes of the consignment were dispatched to Burkina Faso on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at a special ceremony at the factory site.

WFP's Country Director to Ghana, Ms Barbara Clemence, noted that WFP's work in Ghana aligned with the Ghana Beyond Aid vision for national economic self-reliance, which identified agriculture and agro-processing as key priorities and the United Nation's development support for the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Trade Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She indicated that WFP had embarked on transformative programmes that supported the government and people of Ghana to engage competitively with the rest of the world, by ensuring strong linkages to improve food security and nutrition of the most vulnerable.

Ms Sara Nicholls, Minister-Counsellor and Senior Director (Development Programme) of the Canadian High Commission, on her part said Canadian government had not regretted investing in Premium Foods Limited.

She said it was the desire of Canada to ensure agro processors in Ghana were able to access export markets and to develop an industrialised inclusive and resilient economy to impact on zero hunger.

Mr Tom Gambrah, Managing Director of Premium Foods, was full of praise for both Canadian government and WFP for the support.

He said though the Super Cereal was for WFP, the firm would soon hit the market with Maizoya, a porridge blend of wheat, soya and sugar, so nutritious and nourishing for both children and adults, saying that, it was the firm's determination to ensure food security in Ghana.