Mauritius: A Total of 63 Scholarships Awarded to Children of Fishermen

press release

A total of 63 scholarships were awarded, last week, to the wards of registered fishers of Mauritius and Rodrigues for having successfully completed the Primary School Achievement Certificate (Normal and Extended Stream), the Post National Certificate of Education, the School Certificate examination, the Higher School Certificate examination as well as Vocational Studies.

A scholarship award ceremony was held in presence of the Minister Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, at the Mauritius Maritime Training Academy in Pointe Aux Sables.

The aim is to encourage the children of fishers in their educational pathways as well as promoting the betterment of registered fishers and their families by providing such incentives.

Each recipient received a certificate and a stipend cheque to cover the first six months of schooling. For the current year, the stipends were doubled for all categories of scholarships following the Ministry's efforts to secure an additional Rs 1 million from the European Union COVID-19 Response Fund, to specifically support the children of fishers in their education.

The stipend cheques and Certificates of Scholarship for Rodrigues will be dispatched to the Rodrigues Regional Assembly.