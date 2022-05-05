Mauritius: Bilateral Relations - Gender Minister Receives Members of the Zambian Parliament

press release

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Koonjoo-Shah received, today, a ten-member delegation from the Zambian Parliament, at the seat of her Ministry in Port Louis.

In statement, the Minister highlighted that the meeting with the Zambian delegation was fruitful while adding that discussions focused mainly on exchange of best practices. Woman empowerment, she said, as a key priority on Government's agenda was brought forth at the meeting.

"It was a learning experience for them to discover the efforts and commitment of Government with regard to gender perspectives", she said. The newly enacted children's law and the geopolitical situation were also at the centre of discussion, added the Minister.

As for the Member of the Zambian Parliament, Mr Harry Kamboni, he pointed out that the meeting enabled the sharing of knowledge and best practices of both counties. He spoke of the commitment of the Zambian Parliament in addressing topics pertaining to women and girls' disabilities and the challenge they face. Issues related to national guidance and gender matters as well as gender policies also feature among the focus of the Parliament, he said.