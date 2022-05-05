Ghana: Christian Women's Group Supports Accra Psychiatric Hospital

The Women's Home and Overseas Mission Society, a women's wing of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church Ghana, Accra North District, over the weekend, donate assorted items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Worth about GH¢ 1,200, the items included detergents, biscuits, soaps, disinfectants, surgical gloves, adult diapers, toiletries, drinks, bags of sachet water, and packed cooked meal.

The Accra North District president of the AME Zion Church, Theresa Bleyi, said the gesture formed part of the mandate of all Christians.

She explained that "the objective of the donation was to ensure that inmates are well fed, clothed, and properly cared for."

Ms Bleyi said as part of its yearly donations, the church provided the inmates with "hot lunch every Tuesday."

She appealed to the public to support inmates as they had been neglected by their families, and commended nurses of the hospital for their commitment to the wellbeing of the inmates.

Receiving the items, the Senior Staff Nurse, Esther Adinkrah, expressed gratitude to the AME Zion Church for the donation, adding that the items would help mitigate challenges the children's ward was faced with.

She said the hospital lacked adequate staff, adequate funding, and appealed to the government "to release more funds to help care for the inmate."

Ms Adinkrah appealed to Ghanaians to donate to the children's ward, saying that, "most of the children were taken from the streets and are without parents. We have to act as their parents and at the same time nurses, to ensure they have a smooth recovery process."