Lesotho: Basotho Embrace Covid-19 Vaccination but Find Government Assistance Lacking, Afrobarometer Survey Finds

3 May 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

More than one in three Basotho say their household lost a primary source of income because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but only about one in seven say they received pandemic- related assistance from the government, a recent Afrobarometer survey indicates.

A majority of citizens say pandemic-related assistance was distributed unfairly, and most think that a lot of the resources intended for the COVID-19 response were lost to corruption.

While almost half of Basotho approve of the government's overall response to COVID-19, far fewer give it good marks when it comes to supporting vulnerable households, minimising disruptions to children's education, and ensuring that health facilities are adequately resourced.

Most respondents report having been vaccinated against COVID-19, and fewer than one in 10 express a reluctance to accept the vaccine.

